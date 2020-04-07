First responder COVID-19 hazard pay to come before Clayton Board of Commissioners April 7

JONESBORO—Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner says she will ask for $500 per month in hazard pay for front-line Clayton County first responders during the Tuesday, April 7 meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Under the Shelter In Place Emergency Order, no one should come to the chamber. Instead, citizens can watch the meeting take place online and submit public comments using the online form at http://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/board-of-commissioners/public-comment-form . Citizens can submit public comments up until 6:30 p.m. All comments are considered public records and will be documented in the official meeting minutes.
Citizens can watch the meeting live online at http://claytoncountyga.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx or watch it later there or on CCTV 23 and ATT/UVerse Channel 99.
"During this time of uncertainty, we must do what’s best for our citizens, ensuring that they remain safe and have access to only the best in quality emergency services," Franklin Warner said. "Emergency responders are our saving grace during this time of need. They must know and understand that we, the Board of Commissioners, are appreciative of the work they do on behalf of our citizens and the county."
Published agenda items include:
a summer lunch program partnership between the Clayton County Library System and Clayton County Public Schools that would serve lunch at the Headquarters, Forest Park, Riverdale, Morrow and Northwest Library branches from June 1 thrugh July 24
- to assign a forfeited 2003 Dodge Ram to the Clayton County Police Drug Task Force
- to authorize the Clayton County Juvenile Court to apply for funding up to $750,000, through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, to "allow the existing programs to continue to serve the highest risk youth involved with the Juvenile Court, who would otherwise fall subject to costly youth incarceration" and "continue to support one full-time Juvenile Court Officer position, which serves as a risk classification and needs assessment specialist for Incentive Grant programs and other high-risk youth" from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
- to allow Forest Park 911 "to use of one of the County's Nice Logger Licenses to retrieve digital data for their E-911 operation for six months."
- to award the county's annual asphalt maintenance and seal coating contract to The Tomal Corporation dba Wildcat, Striping, Sealing and Paving of Decatur.
- to award the county's annual contract for screen-printed t-shirts to two companies, Houston-based Adwear Specialty of Texas and Jonesboro's Building 925.
The commission also will consider appointments to the Animal Control, Land Bank, Board of Health and Development Authority Boards, as well as four appointments to the Greenspace Land Trust Board.
Read the agenda:
