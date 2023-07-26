JONESBORO — In a special called meeting Monday, July 17 concerning November’s election, five of six Jonesboro City Council members were absent.
Absent from the meeting were Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick and Council members Don Dixon, Bobby Lester, Billy Powell and Ed Wise.
At the council’s July 10 meeting, all five had voted to reject an intergovernmental agreement with Clayton County for the county to run the city’s election in November.
Alfred Dixon was the only council member to attend the July 17 meeting and was the lone dissenting vote in the July 10 meeting.
The Clayton News reached out to each council member via email and phone and as of Monday at noon, the only responses were from Dixon and Wise.
Wise explained that he was absent because he was out of town on business and notified Mayor Donya Sartor and Interim City Manager David Allen on Friday, June 14 to let them know he would not be there.
“It was understood there wouldn’t be a special called meeting according to Robert’s Rules,” Dixon said in an email explaining why he attended the meeting. “After receiving calls and texts from residents inquiring about the called meeting, I felt it was only right to attend and was thankful of the residents that showed up to voice their opinions regarding the elections.”
Sartor said the City Council members being absent from the July 17 meeting was “disappointing.”
Sartor said her intent was not to “force the vote,” but she said felt like addressing it in the city’s regular meeting in August would be too late.
In order for it to be voted on again, a council member who had voted to reject the agreement with the county would have to request for it to be added to the agenda in a future meeting. The next meetings are an Aug. 7 work session and a regular meeting on Aug. 14.
Because of the absence of the council members, there was no quorum, meaning that no official action could be taken at the July 17 meeting.
On the agenda was an item for the council to reconsider the intergovernmental agreement with Clayton County to hold the election.
Other items on the July 17 agenda were the appointment of an election superintendent, appointment of an absentee ballot clerk and alternate ballot clerk, compensation for poll workers, and a budget amendment for transferring funds to pay for the election. The total cost is expected to be about $26,000 compared to $11,470 if the county ran the election.
“At the end of the day we want to make sure we are doing right by our citizens and our citizens’ money,” Alfred Dixon said. “The $14,000 we would save by allowing the county to conduct our elections could be reallocated to youth and senior services and other amazing initiatives that are in our plans for Jonesboro.”
In giving reasons for voting for the city to run its own election, Wise said it’s not unusual or fiscally irresponsible for governments to vote on and pay a little more for services.
“Just because it’s cheaper doesn’t always make it better, hence the saying ‘you get what you pay for’,” Wise said.
Even though no action could be taken at the July 17 meeting, individuals were allowed to voice their concerns about the city’s election process.
More than a dozen individuals spoke at the meeting — including a representative from the NAACP and the voter advocacy groups New Georgia Project, Common Cause Georgia, and CASA in Action.
Georgia District 75 Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, and Georgia District 79 Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Jonesboro, also spoke at the meeting.
“I’m really encouraged that our community feels safe and cares enough to speak out,” Sartor said of the individuals who spoke at the July 17 meeting. “That excites me they’re willing to speak up and fight rather than be complacent.”
Wise said most voters in the city are in favor of the city running the election.
“The majority of the people that have been to the meetings to speak in favor of the county handling the elections are not city residents and do not live in the city,” Wise said. “Once our new City Center was completed, our former City Manager Ricky Clark (who resigned in April) and our Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick were working with the County and State Election boards to make the City Center a precinct for all elections, which would alleviate any concerns. To my knowledge, our current mayor and interim city manager have not proceeded with any further action, however, information is not always given to Council members on the day-to- day operations of the city.”
Most of the concerns expressed by individuals in the July 17 meeting were about the increased cost and Jonesboro voters having to go to two different polling locations to vote on county issues. If the county runs the election, then city voters could vote in one location.
Drew Andrews, who lives in unincorporated Jonesboro, was there on behalf of NAACP.
“I’m very disappointed,” he said. “I didn’t expect this. I’m accustomed to our elected officials coming to do the business of the people because we stand in long lines, bear the heat, we grow hungry, and now we cannot get food, water but we stand there to vote you in office and only the two of you (Alfred Dixon and Donya Sartor) show up. I’m outraged. I’m deeply offended at any instance of voter suppression. That’s why we’re here today because that’s what’s happening here. It’s obvious the very people who voted for it are not here to defend it.”
Bobby Wiggins said he didn’t agree with Monday’s meeting because it was a matter that had already been voted on by the Council in the July 10 meeting.
He did say that “The council is trying to tear Jonesboro down” and “I don’t think you all are working for the city of Jonesboro.”
Molly Lucas Green, a Jonesboro resident who described herself as “a conservative in every way,” questioned whether it’s fiscally responsible for the city to spend more to hold its own election. She added that the city holding its own election is a “complete suppression of votes.”
Cheryl Ellis, who has lived in Jonesboro three years, said there was confusion about voting location sites.
“Please stop all the confusion and do the right thing for your constituents that voted for you,” she said.
Helen Meadows said she had some neighbors and elderly friends and that it’s inconvenient for them to go two polling locations. She also said it’s hard for city residents who work and who are pressed for time to go to two different locations.
“That would be a great inconvenience for them,” she said.
Georgia Moore, who is handicapped, also spoke of the inconvenience of having to go to two polling locations.
“We want to remove any barrier for all of our residents,” Alfred Dixon said. “Next year, we have presidential, state, and county elections and I want us to be proactive in ensuring our residents know that their vote counts and that this process is convenient — especially our seniors and disabled.”
In 2016, the Clayton County ran a special election for the city of Jonesboro.
In June of that year, the City Council voted unanimously for the county to run the election — including Powell and Wise.
The turnout for the 2016 election was 941 compared to 450 in the March 2023 special election (which was run by the city).
In the July 10 City Council meeting, Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Director Shauna Dozier spoke before the council.
According to Dozier, there have been no problems with the county running elections and that “it will be more convenient for voters.”
Some of her points in favor of the county running the election:
— More options to vote in more locations.
— Extended hours.
— The county is required by law to have a Saturday early voting day.
— Residents can go to any early-voting location in the county.
— If there is a county election and a city election on the same day, city residents would have to go to another location to vote in the county election, if the city runs its own elections. In the March special elections, Jonesboro voters had to go to two locations if they wanted to vote in the municipal election and in the special election for Clayton County sheriff.
— The county would not go above the $11,740 estimate.
— The county would handle everything with the election, except for qualifying.
— If there is a county election, the city would not be able to use county equipment. She said in the March election, as a courtesy, the county allowed Jonesboro to use its equipment but Clayton County had to borrow equipment from another county to conduct its election.
Also in the July 10 meeting, Messick said there had been problems with the county running elections in the past and it was worth the extra money “to ensure our votes are going through the way they should go through. I want to be sure ours is right. We owe that to the people who voted for us. I think we owe that to the people who live here to make sure everything is handled appropriately.”
She said she had also been told the county was not handling any other municipal elections in November.
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, at its July 5 regular meeting, approved its agreement with Jonesboro to conduct the November election. In the same meeting, the County Commission also approved agreements with Lake City and College Park. On July 19, the County Commission approved its IGA with Forest Park.
“The county conducted our elections in 2016 on my first term on city council and that year we had record numbers regarding voter turnout,” Dixon said. “Although I haven’t heard of any issues from other municipalities regarding the county mishandling elections, I would like to have that verified by the Secretary of State.”
Wise said he had confidence in the city’s ability to run the election and did not want to outsource it.
“My concerns as an elected councilman is that if we continue to outsource jobs and services that can be handled by our more than competent and qualified employees, what will be left?” Wise said. “I would never want our wonderful city to be labeled a city that can’t handle its own business and always has to outsource when I know we have the staff, budget, brand new City Center, and the ability to do so.”
Sartor said small cities have to outsource many of their services, including elections, and the city will have to pay someone to run the election whether it’s run by the city and the county.
After the July 10 meeting, Sartor later posted on her Facebook page that “Here we go again with voter suppression.”
The seats up for election in November include Mayor Donya Sartor and council members Alfred Dixon, Ed Wise and Tracey Messick. All council seats are at-large.
