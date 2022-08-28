Police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City killed one man and injured four others Saturday night.
According to a news release by the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple people shot just before midnight at Boardwalk and West 29th Street in Brooklyn, where a suspect had opened fire.
Five people were struck, the news release said, including a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later died at a hospital.
A police spokesperson confirmed to CNN that authorities are looking for one individual. Police have not provided a description of the shooter and have not said what type of weapon was used or what led to the shooting.
The four injured victims are in stable condition at a hospital, police said in a news release. Among them are a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right leg; a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right foot; a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the left leg; and an unidentified adult man with a gunshot wound in the left leg.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.