Flavorful Food Truck Friday slated for June 16

The Clayton County Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Flavorful Food Truck Friday on June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex. There will be a variety of food trucks, music, and raffle.
