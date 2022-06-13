ATLANTA — A suspect who allegedly hit a police officer with a car while fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance is in custody.
The Clayton County police officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, law enforcement officials said in a release.
Clayton County Police said Antonio Phillips, 22, refused to comply with officers' commands upon arriving to a home on Riverdale Road early Monday morning. He ran, spurring a foot chase. Phillips was able to get inside his vehicle hitting the officer who was trying to stop him.
Phillips has been booked on several charges including aggravated assault against a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving.
No further updates were given on the condition of the officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.