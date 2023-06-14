Flint River Community Center Splash Pad temporarily closed for repairs

RIVERDALE — Clayton County officials announced Wednesday morning that the The Splash Pad at the Flint River Community Center in Riverdale is closed temporarily for repairs.
A re-opening date has not been determined.
The Building and Maintenance staff turned the water off and drained the lines at the splash pad to check for leaks.
Staff will also continue to examine the drain lines to determine if the tank holds water.
To date, the splash pad assessment remains underway to determine the exact scope of repairs that may be needed.
For more information and to follow the reopening status, visit www.claytonseniors.com/senior-center-locations/flint-river-community-center .
