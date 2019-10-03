JONESBORO—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill issued a be on the lookout for a Florida murder suspect wanted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
According to a message sent from Hill's Nixle account, Taiwan Blandin, 30, is wanted for first-degree murder, armed robbery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm and armed kidnapping stemming from an incident in Florida Wednesday.
Bay News 9, which covers the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, reported that Blandin is a suspect in the Wednesday murder of a retired teacher in her 80s in Frostproof, Fla.
"Blandin has stated that he intends to commit suicide and if law enforcement tries to prevent this, he will force suicide by cop," Hill wrote. "He has no ties to Metro Atlanta, but did say he was coming to Atlanta."
Hill said the suspect is driving a maroon Chevrolet Cruze with Florida license plate NAGK37 that an Atlanta license plate reader picked up at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday night.
Blandin is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or his car should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information as to Blandin's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Sheriff's Office at (770) 477-4479.