ATLANTA — Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week.
Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.
The state’s flu activity has been high since mid-August and increased to “very high” recently. Currently, in Georgia, 18% of flu tests are positive, while only 9% are positive nationally, Drenzek said.
Outpatient visits for influenza-like symptoms have hit 10% this week. The last time the state saw similarly high rates so early in the flu season was in 2009-10.
The current influenza activity is disproportionately affecting young children and the elderly, Drenzek added. DPH has confirmed 58 institutional flu outbreaks in the last week alone, about half of those in schools and half in long-term care homes.
“Annual vaccination really remains the very best method for preventing seasonal flu and protecting against serious outcomes like hospitalization and death,” Drenzek added. “[It] is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu, so it’s important to take preventive measures now before the holidays.
The flu vaccine is available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. To find a location, visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, chills and fatigue. One of the most pronounced flu symptoms is an overall feeling of achiness and malaise that comes on quickly.