Food distribution events coming to Lovejoy

LOVEJOY — The Atlanta Community Food Bank will hold to community food distribution events July 18 and 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lovejoy Community Center’s Open Air Market, 11622 Hastings Bridge Road.
For more information, contact Georgia District 78 Rep. Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) at 404-656-7859 or Demetrius.Douglas@house.ga.gov.
