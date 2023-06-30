Food distribution planned July 5 at Lee Street Park

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department will be hosting a community food distribution Wednesday, July 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Street Park, 115 Lee St., Jonesboro.
Food will be provided by the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the event celebrates Mayor Donya Sartor's first 100 days as mayor.
