JONESBORO — Divine Faith Ministries International is hosting a free food giveaway at Joseph’s Warehouse starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: DFMI South Campus, 9800 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro
When: 10 a.m. until supplies last
Families should remain in their cars and pop the trunks. The giveaway is a drive-thru format and items will be loaded into the vehicle by volunteers.
