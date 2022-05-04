groceries.jpg

JONESBORO — Divine Faith Ministries International is hosting a free food giveaway at Joseph’s Warehouse starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: DFMI South Campus, 9800 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro

When: 10 a.m. until supplies last

Families should remain in their cars and pop the trunks. The giveaway is a drive-thru format and items will be loaded into the vehicle by volunteers.

