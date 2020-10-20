JONESBORO — Commission Chair Jeffrey Turner, Vice Chair DeMont Davis and The Rotary Club of Lake Spivey are hosting a free food giveaway this weekend.
The event will be held on Oct. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Zion High School, 2535 Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro.
The giveaway will be drive through only and 30 pound food boxes containing dairy, meat, milk and produce will be distributed.
Volunteers are needed to unload and distribute the food.
For more information or to volunteer, email Claudia Mertl at cmertl42@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.