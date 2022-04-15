JONESBORO — Clayton County schools and the Atlanta Community Food Back will host four food pantries this month.
• Marshall Elementary School, 5885 Maddox Road in Morrow on Monday, April 18 from 3-5 p.m.
• Riverdale Elementary School, 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale on Thursday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.
• Kilpatrick Elementary School, 7534 Tara Road in Jonesboro on Thursday, April 28 from 3-5 p.m.
• Forest Park Middle School, 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park on Friday, April 29 from 4-6 p.m.
Food is available while supplies last. All community members are invited.
