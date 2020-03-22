Forest Park cancels Municipal Court due to COVID-19; city offices, parks closed "till further notice"

FOREST PARK—The City of Forest Park is extending the closure of its city offices and public parks "indefinitely" and has cancelled Municipal Court due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Also cancelled are the Model Mile Open House that had been scheduled for March 25 at the Hartsfield Center.
The city says it will post updates on its website, www.forestparkga.org.
The News has requested further information about Municipal Court's closure and how the city will make routine public information like arrest logs, pending Open Records requests and any quorum gatherings of the City Council public during the shutdown.
Some municipalities like Jonesboro, as well as the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, livestream and archive their meetings online for the public. Although Forest Park has cameras in its council chambers and a monitor of those camera feeds in its boardroom, the city has not yet offered a livestream of public meetings. Morrow is reportedly considering adding livestream capabilites.
In the interest of government transparency, the Georgia First Amendment Foundation is holding a free online session Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. for government officials to learn ways to comply with Georgia's Open Meetings Law during the COVID-19 crisis. According to GFAF, "A legal expert with the state Attorney General’s Office, a county commissioner, First Amendment attorneys and a journalist whose news outlets span the state will answer questions from local government officials and staff" about virtual meetings and technology issues.
Learn more at https://gfaf.org/.
