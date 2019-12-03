FOREST PARK — Near-freezing temperatures didn’t deter crowds from the annual Forest Park Christmas parade Dec. 2. Marching bands from Forest Park High School, Mt. Zion High School, and Riverdale High School played and floats from local churches and civic groups handed out candy and treats along the route from Anne and Bill’s Restaurant on Main Street, across the railroad tracks and into Starr Park, with Santa Claus bringing up the rear.
Parade-goers gathered at the bandstand for music, dancing and caroling. Mayor Angelyne Butler announced the parade winners, with the guys from Parks Maintenance capturing the Mayor’s Cup for their lit-up lawnmowers.
Among those taking part were Pacto de Gracia, First Baptist Church of Forest Park, Walking in Authority, Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Park Police Department, Boy Scout Troop 919, Vibez in Motion, Ahmed Family Practice, Arts Clayton, Babb Dance Department, 7 Pillars Career Academy, New Morning Light Baptist Church, New Image Towing, and city officials.