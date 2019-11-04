Forest Park City Council, lacking quorum at special called meeting, to take up emergency radio issue Nov. 4

FOREST PARK—After the City Council failed to draw a quorum at its special called meeting last week, the Nov. 4 agenda will again consider ratifying an agreement with Motorola to provide first responders with updated radios and a new communications system.
The work session, during which agenda items are discussed, starts at 6 p.m. The meeting, during which items are voted upon, starts at 7 p.m. The meeting returns to the refurbished City Hall Council Chambers.
The last meeting, held in the courtroom at police headquarters, involved a joint session with the appointed development boards, followed by a council meeting. Councilwoman Sandra Bagley was out with the flu. Councilmembers Dabouze Antoine and Latresa Akins-Wells did not notify the rest of the body of their absence, according to City Manager Angela Redding, and the council meeting was canceled.
The council was to have considered upgrades for police radios that, along with the city's public safety communications system, fell out of warranty on Oct. 1. Forest Park came to an agreement with Clayton County on Aug. 19 that would have the county pay for maintenance of the city's communications infrastructure "with the exception of the equipment necessary for the City of Forest Park to maintain its own 911 Communications Center and the radios necessary to communicate on Clayton County's PSDN."
Because Motorola has the contract with both the city and county, it agreed to set up the shared PSDN and replace Forest Park Fire EMS' radios for $244,085.10, payable over 7 years and with a 12-month delay on the first payment.
A Nov. 4 agenda item reads, "Ratify the Motorola Agreement with Fire EMS," but makes no mention of the police PSDN change.
The News asked Mayor Angelyne Butler for comment on the delay but has received no response.
Also in the agenda is consideration of a new noise ordinance, which would set maximum decibel levels during certain days and times and require permits for certain amplified noises like music at bars. The proposed ordinance also would set up a system "for addressing chronic commercial noise."
The agenda also shows a request "to support and participate in helping ensure a complete count in the 2020 United States Census," as well as an executive session for personnel, litigation, real estate and legal matters.