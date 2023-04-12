Forest Park City Council recognizes long-time employee

The Forest Park City Council recently recognized long-time employee William Ross. Ross has worked for the city since 1966 and has held several positions in the Public Works Department — including laborer, refuse collection truck driver, and maintenance worker. “For more than five decades, Mr. Ross has played an integral role when it comes to creating, cleaning and installing city signage near local right of ways, as well as helping to maintain streets used by local commuters and pedestrians,” a statement from the City Council read. “(He is) a treasured employee who continues to serve as both a valued team member and beloved colleague.”

 Special Photo

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.