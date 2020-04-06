FOREST PARK—The Forest Park City Council will take public comment at Monday's virtual meeting—but only for those who use a special program and submit their questions in advance before noon.
Commenters are asked to go to slido.com, enter the code 51860 "and they will respond to as many questions (as) possible during this comment period."
The move comes after the COVID-19 emergency forced governing bodies to find ways to hold open meetings from remote locations.
The meeting itself will be held by teleconference on Zoom. To attend:
On the web, go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/661802917?pwd=ejFnY0ICaCtMNDVmNjB6ZTYxR01QUT09
OR
By phone, call (253) 215-8782
The meeting ID is 661-802-917
The password is 341797
Participants are urged to mute their audio so that everyone can hear the meeting.
Up for consideration on tonight's agenda:
• Granting the city towing contract to New Image Towing
• Approving an agreement with Georgia Department of Transportation to install 36 new streetlights along Frontage Road at an estimated annual energy cost to the city of $4,800. GDOT is responsible for construction and Georgia Power is responsible for maintenance (see project details at http://www.dot.ga.gov/applications/geopi/Pages/Dashboard.aspx?ProjectId=713210- )
• Appointing a member to the Urban Redevelopment Agency and Downtown Development Authority Board
• Appointing a Human Resources Director
• Considering whether to approve Municode as the city's web designer
