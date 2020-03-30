Forest Park City Council special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 to discuss lifting shelter in place, business distancing

FOREST PARK—The City of Forest Park will not lift a shelter in place order that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday.
A special called meeting by teleconference Monday, March 30 shut down the possibility of lifting the shelter in place order, as well as whether to exempt businesses from enforcing the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of keeping people 6 feet apart from each other.
Mayor Angelyne Butler said she would "refuse to entertain any compromise and will veto anything of that nature that comes across my desk."
Councilwoman Kimberly James said the exceptions written into the ordinance and the list of essential businesses is "confusing" residents and businesses. "There's so many different exemptions that it doesn't make any sense to put it into place because it's not enforceable."
Butler replied the city has made "several conscious attempts" to get the word out and that Acting City Manager Police Chief Nathaniel Clark had given out flyers to distribute.
Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells asked the mayor to define essential versus non-essential businesses.
Mike Williams said the order the mayor signed "was based on the shelter in place orders that have been adopted across the state...we didn't reinvent the wheel and do things that other jurisdictions aren't doing."
"Unlike Communist China where they force people to stay home, this isn't anything near that," Williams said.
Businesses essential for transportation are permitted, Williams said, along with gas stations and homeless shelters.
Councilman Dabouze Antoine said, "The homeless shelter puts people out at 6 in the morning, so they're going to get sick."
Williams replied that the city cannot force the shelter to stay open.
James added that businesses up and down Old Dixie Road and Jonesboro Road are being closed.
Butler said many businesses have chosen to shut down and that the situation was uncomfortable for everybody. She also disagreed with Antoine's characterization of the shelter in place order as "house arrest."
"It is not house arrest," Butler said.
As in other conference calls held by governing bodies since the COVID-19 emergency, citizens were not allowed to address their elected officials. However, some participants unmuted themselves to shout questions. At one point, several citizens could be heard loudly complaining at the same time about the meeting and the ordinance itself.
After the meeting, Councilman Allan Mears said he was angry that he had been muted in the meeting and unable to respond.
"I was there, I answered the roll, I answered online," he said, "and when I tried to make a couple of comments, I couldn't get in to make any answers. I could hear them talking. Evidently they had me muted out. I couldn't make any response because I was not recognized, meaning I was muted."
The point he had wanted to make, Mears said, was that "Nobody's trying to put the city at risk and we should use Chief (Eddie) Buckholts, our fire chief for many years, and use his expertise at this type of situation in moving things forward," Mears said."We should go at his pace with what he thinks to do for best interests of the city. It feels like that was left out of the equation."
Buckholts, who was scheduled to retire at the end of March, reportedly has agreed to stay on during the emergency. The city is considering Buckholts' successor, with candidate packets having been due by close of business Friday, March 27. The News had filed an Open Records Request asking the city to provide the top three candidates. As of Friday, the city said it had no records responsive to the request. Although the position was advertised nationally, multiple sources have said the city is looking closely at one or more internal candidates.
James said someone needs to be at City Hall to answer citizens' questions. She said that she had wanted to ask that the order be rescinded but was not even going to try, given the council's response.
"I did speak with a business owner and he said that, either way, it's a tough decision we have to make and he's OK with it either way," James said, adding that her cousin in North Carolina is isolated at home with COVID-19 and her husband cannot come in.
"I don't think it's fair to say that we're not concerned about the health of individuals, because we are," she said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells had asked citizens in to dial into the meeting, calling it "an attempt by other officials to lift the shelter in place order and allow businesses to operate without following the social distancing order. Our city has 4 cases of Coronavirus-19 and in order to cut down on spreading it to more households, we must put such orders in place to protect you and your family."
She added, "This is serious and we have to be proactive so that we can help curve (sic) this virus that is killing more and more people every day."
Mayor Angelyne Butler signed the order on March 25, which is scheduled to go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday, March 30.
