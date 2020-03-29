Forest Park City Council to hold special called meeting by phone on COVID-19 shelter-in-place order Monday, March 30

FOREST PARK—The City of Forest Park will hold a special called meeting by teleconference to address the response to Public Health Emergency Order 2 on Monday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Citizens can call in and listen to the meeting by dialing (425) 436-6303, then entering the access number 346962.
Callers are asked to mute their phones so that background noise will not keep others from hearing the meeting.
Please note: City Hall itself and other city facilities are closed to the public at this time.
Meanwhile, Magistrate Court will not process evictions during the emergency. However, landlords still may file for evictions. The city posted a "compassion letter" on its website, asking creditors to consider a two-month grace period after the emergency ends; waiver of penalties, fees and interest; to explore "streamlined" and "user-friendly" communications; and to discuss payment arrangements or deferrals with debtors. The letter was signed by Mayor Angelyne Butler and all councilmembers except Dabouze Antoine (who was not present to sign) and is on the city homepage.
In addition, as of Monday, May 30, Waste Management will only pick up regular garbage until the emergency is over due to staff cutbacks.
For the duration, Waste Management will not pick up:
• Bulk items: furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.
• Spring and bulk clean-ups involving curbside service
• Yard waste: grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.
• Any waste stream outside of the cart
In a letter to Acting City Manager and Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, Waste Management's Alan Owens wrote, "When the Declarations of Emergency and social distancing recommendations have been eased and Waste Management’s work force returns to pre-pandemic levels, these services will be restarted. Waste Management will provide notice when the service(s) will resume."
For more information on Forest Park's COVID-19 response, visit https://www.forestparkga.org/
For all the latest local, state, national and world news on COVID-19, follow news-daily.com/coronavirus
