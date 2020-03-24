Forest Park City Council to hold virtual special called meeting by phone Wednesday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m.

FOREST PARK—The Forest Park City Council will hold a special called meeting by teleconference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Residents who want to "attend" the meeting over the phone can do so by dialing (425) 436-6303, then entering the access number 346962. If you call in, you should mute your phone so that there won't be any background noise on the call.
As a reminder, there is no public access to Forest Park City Hall or any other physical city buildings or parks at this time due to social-distancing efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells said she asked for the meeting because "People aren't taking this (social distancing) seriously and we need to do something." She pointed to the City of Stockbridge, which has declared that only essential businesses are allowed to operate. "Other cities are implementing this, as well," she added.
Similarly, the City of Jonesboro is holding a special called meeting Tuesday night via Zoom so residents can watch and/or listen via phone.
Local governments in Clayton County are turning to online services like Zoom or teleconferencing solutions to conduct official business while leaders, like their constituents, are in self-quarantine at home.
Although a health emergency has been declared, legal experts say governments must continue to abide by both the state's Open Meetings Law and its Open Records Law.
The business of governing goes on despite the COVID-19 emergency. Policies about public facility closures, managing essential operations, keeping the media informed and many other government functions don't stop just because City Hall is closed and government officials are working from home.
"This is a test," Akins-Wells said. "A test of our strength as a community. The hard part isn't working from home because we do that anyway. The hard part is knowing that people need things and we can't get out in the community to help with those needs or to let them know that we are working hard to make sure our community is safe."
Akins-Wells said she checked but that ward funds cannot be used to help citizens in need.
"I'm still available to anyone that has issues that I can help with, same as any other day," she said, adding that things may take longer because many employees are not working under the circumstances.
"We will get through this as a community," Akins-Wells said. "It takes all of us."
