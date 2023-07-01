Forest Park coaches and athletes honored at City Council meeting

FOREST PARK — Two Forest Park High School coaches and two players were honored by the Forest Park City Council for recently winning Region 3-AAAAAA honors.
Baseball head coach Joshua Froneberger was the 2023 Region Baseball Coach of the Year. His team went 18-10, finished second in the region, and advanced to the state tournament.
Froneberger is a 2004 Forest Park graduate and came back to his alma mater in 2017 to become head baseball coach.
“I’m a Forest Park kid, came back to the high school to teach and also teach the game of baseball,” he said at the June 20 City Council meeting. “This year we were blessed to have the player of the year as well as the pitcher of the year.”
Elijah Johnson was named the Region Player of the Year. He had a .470 batting average, 31 runs, and 31 RBI.
Bradley Murphy was the Region Pitcher of the year. He posted a 3.04 ERA.
Cary Hargett was named the Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Forest Park was second in the region, made the state tournament, and finished the season with an 11-4-2 record.
