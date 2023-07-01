Forest Park coaches and athletes honored at City Council meeting

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Widespread Heat index values from 102 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum Heat Index values will be highly dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized areas sooner than expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&