FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park has created a Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program designed to address potential safety hazards and code violations at long-term rental properties.
The program was approved by city council in March.
Starting Oct. 1, property owners will be required to obtain an annual business license from the city for each non-owner occupied rental property and/or unit, including single-family dwellings, duplexes, townhomes and condominiums. Short-term vacation rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo are excluded from the requirement, pursuant to Section 8-2-300 of the city's code of ordinances.
"By establishing these guidelines, we are now in a better position to enhance the city's overall quality of rental housing, while still providing safety in our residential communities,” said James Shelby, director of Planning and Community Development. "This program gives us the opportunity to do our part with helping to protect tenants and those solely looking for a safe place to call home."
Scheduled inspections will be conducted by a certified housing inspector and are intended to ensure the rehabilitation or elimination of any units that do not meet the minimum building and housing code standards. Additionally, a mandatory annual self-inspection of the interior and exterior of each property must be completed and may be subject to verification by a certified housing inspector designated by the city.
The cost for an annual business license is $150 per property. An additional $25 will be charged for each dwelling unit on the property. Once the self-evaluation inspection is completed and violations are found, property owners or agents will be given between one and 30 business days to make any corrections before a business license can be issued.
