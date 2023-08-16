Forest Park Day to feature live music, pro wrestling

FOREST PARK — Musical performances and professional wrestling will highlight the annual Forest Park Day, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 9 p.m. at Starr Park, 5031 Park Ave.

Pro wrestling matches presented by Answer the Bell will start at 3 p.m., followed by special musical performances by Young Dro, Lil Scrappy, Toon, and The Red Sample Band.

