Forest Park Day to feature live music, pro wrestling

FOREST PARK — Musical performances and professional wrestling will highlight the annual Forest Park Day, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 9 p.m. at Starr Park, 5031 Park Ave.
Pro wrestling matches presented by Answer the Bell will start at 3 p.m., followed by special musical performances by Young Dro, Lil Scrappy, Toon, and The Red Sample Band.
The event will also feature food trucks, face paining, bounce houses, local small businesses, craft vendors, and more.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the entire family out for a good ol’ Forest Park family reunion,” a press release from the City of Forest Park stated.
In a special called meeting on Aug. 8, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $8,000 to go toward entertainment for the event. The county also plans to distribute 1,000 COVID test kits during the event, County Commissioner Alieka Anderson said. “It will be a great event for the community,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a great event.”
For more information about the event, call Tenisha Dixon at 470-487-3753 or Marsha Johnson at 470-630-2355.
