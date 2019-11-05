FOREST PARK—In a stunning upset, newcomer Hector Gutierrez has defeated incumbent Sandra Bagley for Ward 3 City Council.
Unofficial results show Gutierrez took 221 votes to Bagley's 132. The two candidates have maintained a cordial relationship throughout the contest.
In Ward 4, Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells edged out challenger Yasmin Julio, 317 to 294. Akins-Wells pulled 90 absentee ballots to Julio's 4.
Ward 5 incumbent Allan Mears beat challenger Jemila Ward 239 to 123.
The freeport exemption ballot measure passed 573 to 277.
All tallies are unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State's office.