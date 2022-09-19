Fire Depart.jpg

The Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services has earned a grant to fun a Health Wellness Program for the department's members.

 Special Photo

FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park's Fire and Emergency Services Department announced that it has received $27,580 in funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funding will be used to implement an in-house comprehensive health and behavioral wellness program for fire and emergency medical services personnel.

