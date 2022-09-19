FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park's Fire and Emergency Services Department announced that it has received $27,580 in funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The funding will be used to implement an in-house comprehensive health and behavioral wellness program for fire and emergency medical services personnel.
“Often times, our residents rely heavily on the brave men and women who are the first to respond to some of the most dangerous life-threatening emergencies,” said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler. "By having these critical resources, we are able to help improve the quality of life for our firefighters and EMS staff, while also working to ensure they can maintain overall wellness during their distinguished careers and well into retirement."
Medical services available through the new wellness program will include physical exams, cancer screenings, cardiac stress tests, vision assessments and more. Trauma and behavioral counseling will also be made available to department personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The primary goal of the AFG Program is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, training and other resources necessary for protecting the safety of public and emergency personnel.
“Being a first responder takes great sacrifice and dedication in order to get the job done,” said Forest Park Fire and Emergency Management Chief Latosha Clemons. "I am extremely proud that we are taking additional steps to address these important issues, as it relates to the health and well-being of our exceptional team."
