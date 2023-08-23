The city of Forest Park Department of Fire and Emergency Services is getting $500,000 to replace or upgrade vehicles.
The money is coming from the Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which has support from U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
“When it comes to public safety, ensuring that our employees have the right tools and resources is imperative to providing the highest level of customer service, especially during an emergency. On any given day, the brave men and women of the Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department are called upon to protect human life and property from fire and other disasters, while also maintaining a focus on operational efficiency for our residents and businesses,” Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said. “These federal funds will help bolster the department’s ability to respond to major accidents or even structure fires, and I personally would like to commend Chief Latosha Clemons and her entire staff for the exceptional job they have done serving our community.”
Other departments receiving money include the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department, city of Fairburn, city of Fayetteville, Nicholson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and city of South Fulton will receive funding for professional training, wellness and fitness programs, equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and modifications to facilities.
The Arnoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, Banks County, and the city of Cleveland will receive funding to replace or upgrade vehicles.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for the Forest Park Fire Department,” said Forest Park Fire Chief Latosha Clemons. “As fire chief, it is my utmost desire to ensure the men and women have all the relevant knowledge, skills, and abilities to serve the city of Forest Park. Having the best tools, equipment, and vehicles most certainly strengthens our protection, response, mitigation, and recovery to our citizens.”
