The city of Forest Park Department of Fire and Emergency Services is getting $500,000 to replace or upgrade vehicles.

The money is coming from the Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which has support from U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

