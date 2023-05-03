Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia. * Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening. * Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&