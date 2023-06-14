FOREST PARK — Two employees from the Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department have now earned the distinction of National Registered Paramedic after completing more than a year of intense industry-related training, clinical rotations, and continuing education courses.

Joseph R. Kidd and Takuya Gatlin — both of whom joined the department in February 2020 as advanced emergency medical technicians (EMTs) — received their official paramedic certification through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (National Registry).

