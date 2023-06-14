FOREST PARK — Two employees from the Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department have now earned the distinction of National Registered Paramedic after completing more than a year of intense industry-related training, clinical rotations, and continuing education courses.
Joseph R. Kidd and Takuya Gatlin — both of whom joined the department in February 2020 as advanced emergency medical technicians (EMTs) — received their official paramedic certification through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (National Registry).
By completing the national program, both employees are able to provide advanced emergency medical care for critically ill or injured patients who request an ambulance through the emergency 911 medical system.
“Paramedics function as a core part of the city’s comprehensive emergency response team, so it is imperative that they have the skills and knowledge needed to handle all types of incidents,” said City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. “Residents can rest assure and know that when our department personnel show up, they’re going to receive the highest level of professional care possible.”
Established in 1970 as a non-profit organization, the National Registry provides a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by emergency medical services (EMS) professionals throughout their careers.
The National Registry is governed by a board of directors comprised of some of the most prominent figures from all segments of the EMS community and the general public.
Today, more than 500,000 individuals are currently nationally certified at the emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, advanced-EMT or paramedic level.
“When organizations are facing paramedic shortages across the country, it is extremely important that we empower our members to seek higher learning in order to fulfill the mission and vision of the department and the communities we serve,” said Forest Park Fire Chief Latosha Clemons. “I would like to personally express my congratulations to both Mr. Kidd and Mr. Gatlin for completing their paramedic certification. This is a very important milestone for their professional and organizational growth, as well as one of our six strategic goals when serving the citizens of our city.”
