FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Holiday Parade & Celebration on Dec. 4.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. along Main Street. The official tree lighting will be held at Starr Park following the parade.
Residents can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying a mug of hot chocolate.
The following roads will be closed in advance of the parade:
• Intersection of Main Street and Phillips Drive
• Intersection of Main Street and Ash Street
• Intersection of Lake Drive and Forest Parkway.
Featured participants include the Prime Sassy Seniors Dance Group, Forest Park High School Marching Panthers, ATL Sling Nation, Stomptown Vikings football team and cheerleaders, and the NFusion Car Club.
