Forest Park hosting 'Clean Sweep' July 8

FOREST PARK — Forest Park residents looking to remove junk or trash from their property are encouraged to participate in the city's upcoming Clean Sweep event Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 330 Forest Parkway and 4853 Springdale Road.
Forest Park residents may bring anything for disposal with the exception of dirt, bricks, acids, unknown chemicals, flammable liquids or cement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.