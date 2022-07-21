FOREST PARK — Want to know what the inside of a fire truck looks like or learn a little about a day in the life of a firefighter?
The city of Forest Park is giving you the chance.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FOREST PARK — Want to know what the inside of a fire truck looks like or learn a little about a day in the life of a firefighter?
The city of Forest Park is giving you the chance.
On Aug. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. residents are invited to attend an open house at Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department Fire Station No. 1, 4539 Jonesboro Road in Forest Park.
There will be fire truck demonstrations, skills class, fire station tour and fire drill activities. There will also be free food, music and an award presentation for fire department personnel.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.forestparkga.gov/fire.
Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage. Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.