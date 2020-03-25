FOREST PARK—The Forest Park City Council has declared two emergency orders, effective immediately, imposing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more people, and shutting restaurant seating, bars, entertainment venues and gyms through at least April 10 due to COVID-19.
The curfew does not apply to people who work in essential services like logistics or health care and first offenders will likely get off with a warning. Repeat offenders may get a ticket and have to appear in court after the emergency, officials said.
Councilmembers Dabouze Antoine and Kimberly James opposed the curfew. Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells advocated for it "to protect the people" from outsiders passing through.
"We're gonna hold the officers accountable for doing the right thing," said Police Chief Nathaniel Clark. "We're not gonna railroad anybody."
The council met by teleconference with community members listening in, which may have been a first for the city. Mayor Angelyne Butler said the next virtual council meeting will take place using the Zoom conferencing site.
More on this breaking story as it becomes available.
