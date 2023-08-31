Forest Park man one of 26 arrested statewide for sexual exploitation of children

DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday morning the arrest of 26 suspects — including one Forest Park man — who were arrested over an 11-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.” 

According to Clayton County court records, Randy Ho, 22, of Forest Park, is charged with eight counts of furnishing obscene material to minors electronically.

