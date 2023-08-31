Forest Park man one of 26 arrested statewide for sexual exploitation of children

DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday morning the arrest of 26 suspects — including one Forest Park man — who were arrested over an 11-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.”
According to Clayton County court records, Randy Ho, 22, of Forest Park, is charged with eight counts of furnishing obscene material to minors electronically.
Court records show Ho is currently out on a $12,500 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
On Aug. 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Ho and he had his first appearance hearing Aug. 25 in Magistrate Court.
The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, along with 24 participating agencies that are all part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, participated in the operation.
Operation Sneaky Peach was a statewide, multi-jurisdictional coordinated effort by all agencies involved to identify and arrest individuals involved in technology facilitated crimes against children.
The GBI said Operation Sneaky Peach involved three months of planning and included both proactive and reactive cases investigated by the GBI and affiliate agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force.
Proactive investigations consisted of targeting peer-to-peer network users sharing child sexual abuse material (commonly known as child pornography) and undercover chat investigations targeting those that communicate with and arrange to meet what is believed to be a child for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.
Reactive investigations consisted of working CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that involved the possession, distribution, and/or manufacturing of CSAM.
During Operation Sneaky Peach, law enforcement agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force executed 34 residential search warrants and three additional enforcement actions in 28 counties across the state.
These search warrants and other enforcement actions resulted in the 26 arrests.
Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices to include cellular phones, tablets, computers, hard drives, and various electronic data storage devices.
Operation Sneaky Peach identified 30 children that were living in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring.
Four of those arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.
The following individuals were arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children and other related offenses. They were booked into the county jails as listed below:
— Randy Ho, 22, of Forest Park (Clayton County)
— William Ellis, 33, of Cleveland (White County)
— Russell Summerville, 38, of Athens (Clarke County)
— Jeffery Lynn, 51, of Rossville (Walker County)
— Michael Beane, 58, of Waycross (Ware County)
— James Lail, 48, of Macon (Jones County)
— Jeremy Gunn, 33, of Fayetteville (Fayette County)
— Douglas Strong, 64, of Auburn (Barrow County)
— Bennie House, 35, of East Ellijay (Gilmer County)
— Thaddeus Anderson, 34, of Canton (Cherokee County)
— Jimmy Evans, 65, of Milledgeville (Baldwin County)
— Paul Angel, 70, of Danielsville (Madison County)
— Trent Bailey, 33, of Hartwell (Hart County)
— Brian Jones, 38, of Roopville (Heard County)
— Ethan Cook, 18, of Canton (Cherokee County)
— Carl Hill, 42, of Cartersville (Bartow County)
— Damian Wright, 22, of Acworth (Bartow County)
— Dustin Bohrer, 39, of St. Simons Island (Glynn County)
— Carey William Wiley Lewis, 35, of Savannah (Chatham County)
— Christopher Williams, 37, of Hinesville (Liberty County)
— Kieran Michael O’Connor, 31, of Hinesville (Liberty County)
— Trevious Murrell, 35, of Americus (Sumter County)
— Jesse Kelley, 31, of Talking Rock (Pickens County)
— David Latta, 52, of Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)
— Zachary Mitchell Allen, 40, of Decatur (DeKalb County)
In addition to those listed, one offender was a minor and was served with a juvenile complaint.
The GBI said more arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation once complete forensic processing of the seized electronic devices have occurred.
Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, may call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati on Aug. 30, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photos: Alan Sims) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.