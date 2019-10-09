FOREST PARK—The Forest Park Ministers Association will hold a forum for all qualified candidates running for elected office in the city and is asking the public to submit questions for the candidates.
The forum, which is free and open to the public, will take place Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hartsfield Community Center, 696 Main St. Organizers say the forum "will give prospective voters and concerned residents an opportunity to meet and hear from those desiring to lead our community for the next four years."
Each candidate will be given a one-minute introduction. A question and answer session will follow.
Candidates who wish to take part must RSVP by Friday, Oct. 11.
Any person who submits questions for the candidates must include his or her name with the question. FPMA says it will screen the questions "for appropriateness and relevance to the City of Forest Park."
The News has provided links below to Facebook pages, websites and previous Clayton News questionnaires for candidates running for office in the Nov. 5 election. The News is compiling its own candidate questionnaires.
Ward 3
Sandra Bagley (incumbent)
Ward 4
Latresa Akins-Wells (incumbent)
Ward 5
Allan Mears (incumbent)
To submit a question for the forum, or for more information, contact Dr. Leon Beeler at forestparkministersassociation@gmail.com.
To read Forest Park's Code of Ordinances, which are the laws governing the city, see https://library.municode.com/ga/forest_park/codes/code_of_ordinances.
To read minutes of previous City Council meetings, visit https://www.forestparkga.org/minutes.aspx.
To look up Clayton News' coverage of city officials and events, use the search box in the blue bar at the top right of this page (next to today's weather) and type in the name or issue you want to research.