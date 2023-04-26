Forest Park names Brandon Criss as new police chief

FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park announced that it has selected Brandon Criss as the city's new police chief.
His appointment was unanimously approved during the City Council's Monday, April 17 general meeting.
Prior to his appointment, Criss served as assistant deputy chief with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
As a member of the agency's executive management team, Criss was responsible for ensuring compliance with all day-to-day operational policies and state regulations, while also overseeing criminal investigations throughout the county.
"Brandon brings energy, unique perspectives and a true passion for public service," Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said. "We are thrilled to welcome him as the city's new police chief. His collaborative leadership style will be extremely valuable when it comes to recruiting top-tier talent, improving employee morale, providing departmental stability and remaining focused on the needs of our community."
With nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, Criss began his professional career with the Riverdale Police Department — moving up the ranks from patrol officer to lieutenant under the criminal investigations section.
In this role, he worked to develop the department's annual budget and assumed responsibility for crime prevention, emergency communications and other related law enforcement activities.
"The citizens of Forest Park deserve a police force that is accountable, accessible and above all, professional,” said Criss. "We all have to do our part in helping to keep our neighborhoods safe. That's why I am committed to getting out in the community and working directly with residents, staff and key stakeholder groups in order to establish public safety strategies that improve our overall quality of life."
A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle, at 5880 Old Dixie Highway.
