Forest Park names Clark as city manager

FOREST PARK — On Wednesday, April 3, the City of Forest Park announced the hiring of Ricky L. Clark Jr. to serve as city manager.
Clark was unanimously appointed by the Forest Park City Council and will oversee the day-to-day operations of all city departments.
In a special called meeting Monday, April 17 of the Jonesboro City Council, Clark announced his resignation and on the same evening, the Forest Park City Council named him as the sole finalist for the same position there.
At Jonesboro, Clark he was responsible for supervising municipal departments, preparing the annual budget and spearheading several capital improvement projects — including Jonesboro's new $20 million City Center.
Clark also successfully led the opening of the Broad Street Project — a complete revitalization effort to Jonesboro's downtown district that includes Nouveau at Broad Street and the City Green. Clark also led the charge to start both the Jonesboro Downtown Development Authority and Jonesboro Main Street Advisory Board, raising over $300,000 since their inception.
"Over the years, Ricky has proven himself to be an effective, forward-thinking leader who firmly believes in integrity, hard work and the importance of community engagement," said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler. "Along with his ability to manage large-scale capital projects, Ricky's professional background will serve as a tremendous asset as we work to fulfill the mission and vision of our wonderful city. We are absolutely thrilled to have him join our team."
With nearly 20 years of experience working in local government, Clark previously served as chairman for the Development Board of Clayton County, assistant city clerk for Union City, and county clerk/assistant to the county manager for Spalding County.
Clark is a member of several professional organizations — including the International City/ County Management Association, National Forum of Black Public Administrators, Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, Georgia’s Downtown Development Authority, Clayton County Public Schools Foundation and Georgia Association of Economic Developers.
A Griffin native, Clark is a recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from both the Atlanta Business Chronicle and National Young Government Leaders Association.
Most recently, Clark was elected as a board member to the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority to represent District 10 — which includes Coweta and Fayette counties and parts of Clayton, Fulton and Henry counties.
"Vision, courage and passion are leadership characteristics that motivate me each and every day," Clark said. "It is truly an honor to be appointed city manager and to serve the residents and business of Forest Park. There is so much excitement and energy throughout the city, and I plan on continuing that positive momentum, while still prioritizing sustained growth, public safety and strong community relations."
Clark was sworn in May 4 at Living Faith Tabernacle in Forest Park, where is a member.
