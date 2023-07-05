Forest Park officer wins national award for community policing

FOREST PARK — Because of her actions in de-escalating a violent domestic situation in 2022, Forest Park Police officer Sheena Shelton was honored with an Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.
She was recognized June 6 in Washington, D.C. at the sixth annual awards ceremony and was honored June 20 at a Forest Park City Council meeting.
“Law enforcement is a noble and indispensable profession,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote about the awards. “Every day, law enforcement officers brave difficulty and danger to keep their communities safe. And every day, officers forge and maintain the strong community ties that are essential for ensuring public safety. Although recent years have presented law enforcement with significant and unprecedented challenges, officers across the country continue to rise to meet our nation’s most pressing threats to public safety. The officers we recognize this year are outstanding examples of that work.”
Shelton was honored in the Field Operations Category.
This category honors exceptional performance in areas that include heroic, quick, innovative, or otherwise exceptional police work in partnership with other officers, agencies, or the community. Officers can be honored for successfully using de-escalation techniques to resolve a potentially violent situation such as a suicide, a person in a mental health crisis or struggling with substance abuse, a hostage situation, or a barricaded suspect.
In July of 2022, Shelton responded to a domestic call involving a suicidal woman who threatened her husband with a rifle.
When Shelton arrived, the threats were then targeted towards her.
The woman argued with officers and wouldn’t allowing anyone to approach her home.
During four hours of negotiations, Shelton maintained phone contact and persuaded the woman to cooperate, surrender her weapon, and submit to police custody. The woman was then frightened by the heavy police presence and retreated, rearmed, and retrenched.
Shelton continued to assure the woman that officers would not harm her and again convinced her to turn over her weapon, come outdoors, and surrender peacefully.
“Officer Shelton’s calm demeanor and quick thinking saved lives and protected the public and other officers from harm,” a statement from the city of Forest Park read.
“The lives of the armed subject, her husband, other responding officers, and other community members the subject might have harmed in her agitated state were saved by Officer Shelton’s cool head and calm demeanor in a tense, high-pressure crisis situation,” her award statement from the Department of Justice read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.