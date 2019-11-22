Forest Park official elections numbers announced at City Council meeting

FOREST PARK — Election Superintendent Lois Wright announced the certified results for the Nov. 5 Forest Park election at the Nov. 19 City Council meeting.
According to Wright, who certified the numbers Nov. 19, the official results are:
Ward 3 City Council
Sandra Bagley (I): 132
Hector Gutierrez: 140
Ward 4 City Council
Yasmin Julio: 295
Latresa Akins-Wells: 322
Ward 5 Council
Allan Mears (I): 239
Jemila Ward: 126
Freeport Exemption
Yes: 1,165
No: 343
The State Elections Office is investigating why the city was handing out flyers in favor of the freeport exemption inside the polling place on election day. When the News inquired as to whether the practice was legal, a state investigator came to the polling place, confirmed the flyers were being passed out inside the polls and had them removed. Because the investigation remains open, state elections officials were unable to comment further by press time.
Wright acknowledged some issues with this year's count, including "human error" in missing a tape printout of one machine's vote tallies and having to call Public Works to cut the lock off the absentee ballot box after Wright thought she'd misplaced the keys. Wright said the keys had slipped under a flap inside her purse. A call to Public Works was not returned by press time.