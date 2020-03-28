Forest Park orders COVID-19 "shelter in place" for 14 days starting Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m.

FOREST PARK—With 4 residents now suffering from COVID-19 and 53 positive cases in Clayton Couny as of Friday, March 27, the City of Forest Park has issued a 14-day "shelter in place" order effective Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. until Monday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
A "shelter in place" order, according to the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), means "the use of a structure, including homes, to temporarily separate individuals from a hazard or threat. Shelter-in-place is appropriate when conditions require that individuals seek protection in their homes, places of employment, or other locations when a hazard or threat is imminent or occurring. Individuals with access and functional needs should be a priority for restoration of services and safety checks, as they may be at greater risk throughout a prolonged shelter-in-place order. When populations shelter in place, jurisdictions reduce costs, resource requirements, and negative impacts of evacuations, while promoting improved response and quicker re-entry (for those who spontaneously evacuate) and recovery."
In other words, it means the safest place for you to be for the next two weeks is inside your house. It's a good idea to make sure that you have whatever medications, canned goods, pet food, and other necessities you need. It's not a good idea to clear out the store shelves.
"This global pandemic has now reached the City of Forest Park and the appropriate action must be taken to ensure the health and well-being of our residents, citizens and guests, Mayor Angelyne Butler said. "The decision to issue the 'Shelter in Place' (order) was not made without careful consideration. However, we must all do everything we can to flatten the curve and put an end to this deadly virus. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter. Together, we can and we will get through this."
The order did not require a special called meeting of the City Council for approval because it was issued under the mayor's emergency powers.
For more updates, residents are urged to sign up for CODE RED notifications on the city's website, www.forestparkga.org
