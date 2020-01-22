FOREST PARK—A Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services firefighter paramedic was hospitalized after he was stabbed at a Macon Circle K Monday.
Firefighter Paramedic Alex Mims, 34, was in stable condition after having been moved out of ICU, Chief Eddie Buckholts said Tuesday during a discussion of why city firefighters carry weapons. As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Mims had been released.
According to WGXA-TV in Macon, Mims reportedly tried to intervene when three customers in a Circle K at 2580 Riverside Dr., Circle K gas station got rowdy around 7:34 p.m.
At the time, his wife Cassidy said, Mims was in line with chocolate milk and snacks for their kids while the trio allegedly harassed the clerk and other customers.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Mims said he was standing behind a man who then cleared his throat. The suspects allegedly turned on Mims, yelled at him, paid for their items, then approached Mims and cursed him out. Mims and two suspects began a physical fight that moved out of the store, where Mims "went to his truck and got his rifle." That's when the fight ended, according to the report. Mims told deputies he was "just trying to scare the two people he was fighting."
During the fight, Mims was stabbed in the abdomen, lacerating his liver. However, he didn't realize he'd been seriously wounded. His wife said he helped clean up the store and drove home. When he arrived, she said, he was "covered in blood." She lifted up his sweater, saw the stab wound, and drove him to the emergency room at Coliseum Northside Hpspital while calling the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
