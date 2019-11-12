FOREST PARK—The Forest Park Police Department says it will begin locking its doors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as a security precaution as of Nov. 22.
In a message posted to Facebook Tuesday night, FPPD cited ”new enhanced building security,” including an intercom and camera system that goes directly to dispatch.
FPPD said the changes were “to maximize the presence of sworn personnel and to enhance the number of non-law enforcement contacts to our citizens and guests.”
Headquarters will be locked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday through Monday.
FPPD emphasizes that “police services WILL NOT BE INTERRUPTED!”