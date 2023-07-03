Forest Park Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy.
It's an initiative designed to provide residents with a greater understanding of law enforcement operations and programs, including crime scene investigations, traffic stops, use-of-force tactics, and E911.
Individuals interested in signing up must be a resident of Forest Park or Clayton County and be at least 21.
Slots for the academy are limited and the application deadline is 5 p.m., Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.
The class meets every Tuesday from July 25 to Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Park Police Department, 320 Cash Memorial Drive, Forest Park.
Topics include patrol operations, community outreach, professional standards, crime scene investigation, use of force, and more.
For more information, call the Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4720 (option 8 on the main menu).
