FOREST PARK—Forest Park Police are asking the public to help identify two men suspected of robbing the Citgo at 5428 Old Dixie Road on Jan. 2.
Police say the armed pair held up the store around 10:50 p.m., demanding that the clerk open the cash register. They allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call FPPD at (404) 366-4141 or CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). Any tip through CrimeStoppers can be anonymous and can result in a cash reward if your tip solves the case.
