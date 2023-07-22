FOREST PARK — A new look is coming to the Forest Park Police Department.
City officials recently unveiled a revamped logo and seal in an effort to enhance the overall awareness of police services and communication with constituents.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FOREST PARK — A new look is coming to the Forest Park Police Department.
City officials recently unveiled a revamped logo and seal in an effort to enhance the overall awareness of police services and communication with constituents.
City officials plan to use asset forfeiture funds to complete a total rebranding of the department, saving taxpayers about $40,000.
Designed by Marc Norsworthy & Company, the upgraded branding includes modern design elements that coincide with the city's current color and font standards for consistency.
Both the logo and seal also incorporate the three stars that represent the department's existing commitment to "service, integrity and respect" through quality policing.
"Our goal was to ensure that the graphics used illustrated the city's ongoing dedication to providing high-quality, professional service — especially as it relates to public safety," said City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. "Having the new logo and seal is yet another great way to boost employee morale, recruit top-tier talent and establish positive relationships between our officers and residents."
The new logo and seal will be present on personnel uniforms, city-owned patrol vehicles and throughout the police department's office headquarters, at 320 Cash Memorial Blvd.
"Strong branding is extremely necessary when it comes to establishing any law enforcement agency as credible, reliable and — above all — trustworthy. This is just the first of many initiatives to come that will showcase our department and the positive direction we are headed," said Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss.
EDsmart analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard to compile a list of schools where women out-earn men after graduation. Click for more.10 colleges where women graduates earn more than men
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms. What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.