FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department recently welcomed K9 Officer Shagy to the city’s force.

The 18-month-old German Shepherd male was born in the Czech Republic and graduated from the police service dog academy on Dec. 16. His assigned handler, Officer Samuel Taylor, also completed a 500-hour police service dog certification at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Center in Northport, Ala. 

