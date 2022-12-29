FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department recently welcomed K9 Officer Shagy to the city’s force.
The 18-month-old German Shepherd male was born in the Czech Republic and graduated from the police service dog academy on Dec. 16. His assigned handler, Officer Samuel Taylor, also completed a 500-hour police service dog certification at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Center in Northport, Ala.
K-9 officers and their dogs endure rigorous testing and training on an ongoing basis and are often dispatched to some of the most dangerous calls. Shagy has been assigned to assist with criminal apprehension, directed area searches, patrol routes and narcotic detection.
"When attempting to deter crime, it is important that you use every single resource available to you," said Deputy Police Chief Sandra Johnson. "Having K9 Officer Shagy join our team represents our ongoing commitment to delivering effective and responsive law enforcement services to all in a fair, equitable manner."