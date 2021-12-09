FOREST PARK — Forest Park police are kicking off the holiday season with “Operation Christmas Presence.”
The holiday safety initiative’s goal is to prevent crimes such as theft, burglaries, robberies and entering autos, which tend to spike during the season.
Using additional manpower, uniformed and undercover officers and patrol teams, police officials said they hope to be proactive and prevent “these and many other type of crimes from occurring.”
Police said officers will be closely monitoring high-density populated areas, shopping plazas and local banks while providing holiday public safety material to citizens and businesses throughout the city.
The initiative will run through Jan. 4, 2022.
“Ultimately, we want to ensure that the residents, businesses and visitors here in the city have a safe, enjoyable holiday season,” said Forest Park Police Department Chief Nathaniel Clark. “This is a specialized coordinated effort to help reduce criminal activity and to positively engage with the members of our very own community.”
Citizens and business owners can help reduce crime in the community and assist in keeping the city safer by calling the Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141 or dialing 9-1-1 to report any crime and/or suspicious activity. You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
