FOREST PARK — A Forest Park police officer is recovering after a woman stole a police vehicle and “intentionally struck” him on Nov. 28.
Officer C. Sloan remains in the hospital having undergone surgery on his leg, with a second scheduled.
“He is in good spirits and is recovering well,” said Sgt. A. Zackery in a press release.
Sloan was one of several officers who responded to a call about an intoxicated person on N. Lake Drive in Forest Park. When they arrived, police found a nude female trying to enter a home she did not live in.
Police said they placed Alyssa Caballero, 23, in the back of a patrol car for her safety. According to the Forest Park Police Depeartment, Caballero “hijacked” the vehicle and hit Sloan while fleeing to Main Street, damaging property along the way. Police were able to stop her and she was arrested on several charges ranging from aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer to serious injury by vehicle.
Police are asking anyone who may have additional information on the incident to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
