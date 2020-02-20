FOREST PARK—The Forest Park Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect who punched a 60-year-old woman in the temple, then snatched her 80-year-old mother off a mobility scooter in the Wholesale Food Outlet checkout line Feb. 3.
The man was described as wearing rose-colored glasses and red or yellow sneakers at the time, appears to be balding and in his 50s. He is about 6 feet tall and 225 pounds and may be driving a tan sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla. The tag starts with the letters RHP.
The assault on Kathy Malone and Mary Gardner, who the suspect had accused of cutting in line, "enraged" Sheriff Victor Hill to the point that he has put up $2,500 of his own money as a reward. Hill said Mayor Angelyne Butler also had contributed to the reward fund for his arrest.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Detective Capt. James Delk or Detective T. Farrell of FPPD at (404) 366-4141.
