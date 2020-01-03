FOREST PARK—At 11 a.m. today, the Forest Park Police Department held an End of Watch ceremony in memory of Officer Richard Lewis Cash at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and College Street. Cash was the first Forest Park Police officer killed in the line of duty.
Roads in the area were closed for about an hour, according to FPPD.
Cash, a father of two, was killed during a traffic stop on Jan. 3, 1996. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Cash had stopped a car with a driver, Patrick Davis, and passenger, Levy Jenkins, 23, and "radioed for back up after the passenger started acting suspicious." Sgt. James W. Scott arrived and the officers questioned the passenger outside of the car.
According to former Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs, Scott saw Jenkins slip his hand into his coat.
"'Cash grabbed Levy, tried to get his hands, and as he grabbed him, Levy shot Cash several times in the head,' [Hobbs] said. Jenkins then fired on Scott, hitting him under the arm and in the chest. As both suspects fled, Scott shot Jenkins in the back. Hobbs said Davis then drove Jenkins to Southern Regional Medical Center, where both police officers had been taken, before fleeing."
Both Cash and Jenkins died later at the hospital.
"Unbeknownst to either officer," the webpage states, "the two suspects were also suspects in a homicide that occurred six months earlier."
Cash's son, Josh, now serves as a Forest Park police officer.